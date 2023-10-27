India: Millions to be affected as hundreds of Mumbai local trains declared cancelled

India's Western Railway on Friday (Oct 27) said it has cancelled over 100 up and down local trains across various destinations between Churchgate and Virar on the Mumbai’s Western Suburban Railway. This will put daily commute of millions in jeapardy.

Western Railway had earlier made an announcement about a 10-hour Jumbo Block on the Harbour lines.

Mumbai is one of the top contributors to India’s Gross Domestic Product.

As of now, Mumbai is undergoing an infrastructure boom.

Alongside the construction of metro, expressways for connectivity with nearby cities, the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai have been described as the top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

These infrastructure projects are expected to fuel the economic growth of the world's fifth largest economy.

Why the train cancellations?

The train cancellations are a result of ongoing work on a mega block in relation to the construction of the sixth suburban railway line between the Khar and Goregaon railway stations.

The Mumbai Suburban Railway consists of inner suburban railway lines that serve the outlying suburbs of India's financial capital which consists of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Distributed across 390 kilometres, the suburban railway operates thousands of trains and carries more than 8 million commuters daily.

Earlier on Monday (Oct 27), the Western Railway said 2,525 local train services will not remain operational till November 6.

The Western Railway had said that at least 230 to 316 Up (towards Churchgate) and Down (towards Virar/Dahanu) suburban trains will remain cancelled everyday till November 6.

A total of 93 'locals' will be cancelled on November 4 and 110 trains will be cancelled on November 5, the railway line added.

About the Harbour Line of Mumbai Local

The Harbour Line is operated by the Central Railway, which caters to the eastern neighbourhoods of Mumbai alongside the city's natural harbour.

Why is Mumbai Local constructing 6th line?

The Western Railway is constructing the 6th line in an attempt to ensure a complete separation of mail or express trains and local trains. It is being built between Khar Road and Goregaon stations.

The sixth line is also expected to increase the carrying capacity of the local train network.

