Mumbai: Fire in eight-storey building kills two, several injured 

MumbaiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Five fire engines were sent to the spot by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Photograph:(ANI)

The fire was designated Level-1 incident. The injured have been rushed to the hospital 

A fire at an eight-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kandivli has killed at least two people, officials have told the media. The blaze erupted in a flat located on the first floor of an eight-storey building. The building, named Pavan Dham Veena Santur, is located in Mahaver Nagar. As per media reports, the fire started at around 12:30 pm and subsequently spread to the electric wiring and installations on that floor.

Four fire engines of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot.

“Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps,” a civic official said, as quoted by Press Trust of India (PTI).

The official added that all concerned agencies including the police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Adani Power and the ambulance service have been mobilised. 

Apart from the two dead, three other people have been injured.

The Times of India reported that the injured were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. The fire was categorised as a Level-1 incident.

At the time of publishing of this story the exact cause of the fire was not clear.

