Roosters can recognise themselves in mirror. Here's why it matters

"Cackle, scratch, and more" might sum up what we think of when it comes to chickens, but apparently, these birds are capable of so much more.

In an astonishing breakthrough, a team of researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Bochum, in collaboration with the MSH Medical School Hamburg, have unveiled compelling evidence suggesting that roosters could possess the ability to recognise their own reflections in a mirror. While this may not seem like much to you, it is a big deal. Here's why.

Why does it matter?

The revelation, as per Science Daily, opens up a whole new avenue of inquiry that stretches far beyond these feathered creatures. It promises to redefine our understanding of self-awareness among a variety of animal species.

Not only are these findings scientifically important, but they can also be a fundamental cornerstone for the discussions surrounding animal rights and welfare.

Findings from the study have been featured in the journal PLOS ONE.

The litmus test for self-recognition is the widely recognised "Mark Test," which involves applying a distinct colour mark to an animal's head that can only be seen in front of a mirror. If an animal starts to explore the body area that has the mark, it is considered a success.

While this method has often been the go-to approach, it's not always a reliable measure of self-awareness. Some creatures, despite their self-awareness, tend to stay away from the mirror, possibly due to the discomfort of the unnatural setting.

Adapting the experiment

To avoid this, the team decided to customise the mirror experiment to mirror ecologically relevant behaviours.

"Our goal was to conduct the mirror test in an environment that is better adapted to the ecologically relevant behaviour of the chickens," said Dr Inga Tiemann.

Prof Onur Güntürkün, from the Department of Biopsychology at the Ruhr University in Bochum proposed incorporating the roosters' innate alarm calls, often used to warn fellow chickens of looming predators like birds of prey or crafty foxes. However, when alone, they stay silent.

"The alarm call is the perfect behaviour to integrate into a more ecologically relevant test of self-awareness," said Güntürkün.

Research findings

58 roosters were used for the experiments, with each bird subjected to the trials — involving a lifelike image of a fearsome bird of prey — three times for statistical validation.

The collective findings were nothing short of astounding. There were 77 alarm calls in the presence of a fellow rooster. In stark contrast, when left to confront the virtual predator alone, only 17 solitary calls were emitted. This, as per scientists, highlights roosters' remarkable adaptability and responsiveness to their immediate environment.

Following this, scientists used a reflective mirror, eager to witness how the roosters would react to their own reflections in the face of the simulated threat. The results? Only 25 alarm calls were registered.

This remarkable finding suggests that the roosters, when faced with their mirror images and the looming bird of prey, didn't mistake their reflections for another rooster, hinting at the possibility of self-recognition.

(With inputs from agencies)