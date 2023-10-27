Aerial culling: Officials to shoot feral horses from air at Kosciuszko National Park

After a public consultation process, it was decided that feral horses will be shot from the air in Kosciuszko National Park as New South Wales Environment Minister Penny Sharpe stated that it is important to protect threatened wildlife and ecosystems in the Australian park.

Sharpe stated that the decision to amend the management plan of the park for allowing aerial culling of many feral horses came after the measure, along with other existing control methods, was supported by 82 per cent of 11,002 submissions from stakeholders.

“There are simply too many wild horses in Kosciuszko National Park. Threatened native species are in danger of extinction and the entire ecosystem is under threat. We must take action. I want to make sure our national parks staff have all the options they need to reach the population target and protect this precious alpine environment," she stated.

Sharpe stated she understands that the decision is likely to upset a few people and she further expressed her empathy “with those who feel distressed that we must undertake control programmes”.

However, she stated that there has been a pause in the effective management of horse populations for many years because of which the park suffered.

Horses damaging park's ecosystems

Sharpe stated that as the environment minister, who has responsibility for national parks, she could not tolerate the damage caused by the horses to Indigenous cultural heritage and ecosystems.

“I can’t stand by and say the status quo is adequate, because the harm and damage that’s happening to that park is too great,” she stated.

This comes after the final report of an inquiry carried out by the Senate into the damage caused in the Australian Alps by thousands of feral horses hinted at the extinction risk faced by the native species, which included the southern corroboree frog and critically endangered stocky galaxias fish.

The species scientific committee in the inquiry in May warned that feral horses “may be the crucial factor that causes final extinction" of two critically endangered plants and six critically endangered animals.

WATCH | Top Chinese pharmaceutical companies use parts of endangered animals as ingredients: Report The Senate report, which was released last week, said that NSW laws which have been protecting feral horses from culling have resulted in a sudden increase in their population and the state government has been asked to address this in part by updating the wild horse heritage management plan of Kosciuszko national park to permit aerial shooting which will help in controlling numbers.

Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said that she welcomed the announcement. “I love horses but they don’t belong in national parks. Feral horses are causing serious damage to our native plants and animals, including many endangered species in the Australian Alps. This will be a huge help in reducing feral horse numbers and protecting the more than 30 native threatened species that call the Alps home," she said, while speaking to The Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)

