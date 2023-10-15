Top 10 world news: Israel's Netanyahu vows to crush Hamas, and more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Oct 15) vowed to crush Hamas as his country's military prepares for an offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Oct 15) vowed to crush Hamas in Gaza, as the military prepares for all-round ground operations to weed out the terrorist group and take control of the region.

Russia on Saturday (Oct 14) asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to vote Monday on a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas war that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo on Sunday (Oct 15) and will head back to Israel on Monday for his second visit in less than a week following his visit to six Arab countries, said the State Department.

At least two civilians were killed after Russian attacks on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, on Saturday, said the regional administration on Sunday (Oct 15). Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow’s forces have bolstered their positions across the entire front line in Ukraine in what he called a failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive which began earlier this year.





Around 500 Indian-Americans gathered at the Maryland suburbs on Saturday (Oct 14) to formally inaugurate the 19 feet statue sculpted by Ram Sutar, who also built the statue of Sardar Patel, India's first home minister, in Gujarat. For context, Patel’s statue is named “Statue of Unity”.

The United States National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (Oct 15) that Israel told him it has turned the water supply on in southern Gaza. Speaking to CNN, NSA Sullivan said, "I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza."



Malian foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop has said that withdrawal of United Nations peacekeepers from northern Mali will not be delayed and would happen on time by December 31. The UN has expressed concerns that its drawdown may get hampered by uptick in fighting in the northern part of the country. Here, rival armed groups are seeking to seize territory as the UN pulls out.

The most common risk factors for dementia appeared to have a greater impact on risk for people in minority ethnic groups, a study led by researchers at University College London (UCL) suggested.

It may have taken 10 days but the ODI World Cup in India has its first setback - one that will be cherished by the whole of Afghanistan fans for years to come, especially in light of recent devastating events.