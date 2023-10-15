Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to crush Hamas as military prepares for Gaza invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Oct 15) vowed to crush Hamas in Gaza, as the military prepares for all-round ground operations to weed out the terrorist group and take control of the region.

The prime minister’s remarks came during the first cabinet meeting of the united government that was formed recently in the wake of the assault unleashed by Hamas.

The meeting was held in military headquarters in Tel Aviv which began with ministers standing for a moment's silence in memory of the 1,300 Israelis killed in the surprise October 7 onslaught, a video released by Netanyahu's office showed.

Welcoming former opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz, who joined the government along with several members of his party last week, Netanyahu said all ministers were "working around the clock, with a united front".

"Hamas thought we would be demolished. It is we who will demolish Hamas," Netanyahu said, adding that the show of unity "sends a clear message to the nation, the enemy and the world", reported Reuters news agency.

Casualties keep mounting

Gaza too recorded one of its worst casualties with more than 2,300 people killed in Israel's retaliatory strikes so far, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded.

Several local media reports have said that hospitals in Gaza are running short of supplies and struggling to cope with the flow of injured.

The Israeli military had on Sunday given three hours for Gaza citizens to move to the southern side immediately as it prepared to invade the region.

"Residents of Gaza City, I call upon you again: Hamas is trying to prevent your evacuation. We will enable it southward. Leave Gaza City and all the surrounding areas for the sake of your personal security," reiterated chief Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Sunday.

Hezbollah launches attack

On Sunday, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters launched a missile at an Israeli border village, killing one person and wounding three others. The Israeli military said it was striking in Lebanon in retaliation.

Netanyahu's national security adviser has warned Hezbollah, not to take action that could lead to Lebanon's "destruction".

Iran has lauded the Hamas attack on Israel but denied any involvement.

"If the crimes of the Zionist regime, including the massacre of people and the siege of Gaza, do not stop, the situation will become more complicated and it will escalate," Iran's Raisi told France's Emmanuel Macron in a call, state media said on Sunday.

Hamas said in a statement on Saturday it and Iran had "agreed to continue co-operation".

(With inputs from agencies)