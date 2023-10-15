Key Hamas leader Billal Al Kedra, behind Kibbutz Nirim massacre, taken out by Israel

Israeli forces, who are giving a full-throttle response to Hamas leadership for its barbaric actions on October 7, took out Billal Al Kedra responsible for the tragic Kibbutz Nirim incident in Israel. "Following ISA intelligence, IAF fighter jets operated in the Gaza Strip and killed Billal Al Kedra last night, the Nukhba commander of the forces in southern Khan Yunis, who was responsible for the Kibbutz Nirim massacre. Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror operatives were also killed," Israel Air Force said in a statement.

"As part of the extensive IDF strikes of senior operatives and terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and ISA killed the Nukhba commander of the forces in southern Khan Yunis, who was responsible for the Kibbutz Nirim massacre," it added.

Khan Yunis is a city located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces, as per a statement, also struck over one hundred military targets located in Zaytun, Khan Yunis, and west Jabaliya. "These strikes impacted the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organisation, by targeting its operational command centers, and military compounds," the Air Force noted. As part of the extensive IDF strikes of senior operatives and terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and ISA killed the Nukhba commander of the forces in southern Khan Yunis, who was responsible for the Kibbutz Nirim massacre pic.twitter.com/7QJE1LWQXf — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 15, 2023 × Nirim is less than a mile from the border with Gaza. A day prior to the Hamas attack, the residents reportedly spent Friday (October 6) celebrating the anniversary of the kibbutz’s founding. A few of the residents reportedly revealed the terror which unfolded a day after the celebrations were marked. They could not believe the horrors they woke up to the next morning.

It is worth noting that almost all the houses in the kibbutz have shelters. They are meant to provide safety to civilians from rockets. But, there is no security one can find in these shelters from armed intruders.

"It's impossible to lock from the inside. No one imagined there will be terrorists inside the kibbutz," a Nirim resident reportedly said. He spent the subsequent few hours holding the door with his hand and a knife in his pocket.

