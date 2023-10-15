ugc_banner

Tesla driver outruns Hamas gunmen in wild chase, Elon Musk reacts

Ashkelon, IsraelEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

The Tesla car had around 100 bullet holes Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

A man in Israel evaded armed Hamas operatives in his Tesla during an intense incident in southern Israel. The attackers shot at the car but couldn't stop the Tesla, driven by "C." Despite many bullet holes, "C" managed to reach safety, drawing attention and praise from Tesla's Elon Musk.

Amid the chaos of the recent Hamas attack in southern Israel, a man from Kibbutz Mefalsim made a daring escape from over a dozen armed Hamas operatives in his Tesla Model 3 Performance. Known as "C" and a member of the settlement's emergency squad, his Tesla played a critical role in his harrowing escape.

As the Hamas group launched a barrage of rockets from Gaza, C received a call to head to the assembly point. Despite his Apple Watch being disabled by shrapnel, he immediately set out in his Tesla.

The terrorists, armed with Kalashnikovs and a machine gun, recognised him from a distance and opened fire.

trending now

Unaware it was an electric vehicle (EV), they aimed at the non-existent engine and later at the back, attempting to ignite a fuel tank that wasn't there. C's tires were also shot, but the Tesla's acceleration and dual-drive system allowed him to elude the attackers.

Tesla's extraordinary performance

The Tesla, boasting over 530 horsepower, engaged in a high-speed pursuit with a Toyota truck. Approximately 15 armed terrorists pursued C, who was determined to reach safety.

Despite his Tesla sustaining around 100 bullet holes and a cracked front window, the vehicle continued to function.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

×
Even with flat tires, the dual-drive system balanced the wheels, enabling C to reach speeds of up to 110 mph. He ultimately needed to be extricated from the Tesla by rescue teams and transported to receive medical care.

C's ordeal left the Tesla riddled with bullet holes, but it persevered, not overheating despite the damage. Tesla founder Elon Musk expressed his relief that C survived this harrowing incident.

Also watch | Israel's supply blockade disconnects Gaza from the world

The dramatic escape occurred during a period of heightened conflict, with Hamas initiating a deadly attack on southern Israel. In response, Israel launched airstrikes that significantly damaged Gaza. The situation escalated further, leading to a complete siege of Gaza, affecting its already beleaguered population. Thousands have been killed or injured, with Israel committing to dismantling Hamas and deploying a ground offensive in Gaza.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

RELATED

Key Hamas leader Billal Al Kedra, behind Kibbutz Nirim massacre, taken out by Israel

Ukraine left in cold? Finance min says donor nations' 'tiredness' growing amid elections, geopolitical shift 

'Science and spirituality, religion and rockets': Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Topics