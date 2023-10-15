Tesla driver outruns Hamas gunmen in wild chase, Elon Musk reacts

Amid the chaos of the recent Hamas attack in southern Israel, a man from Kibbutz Mefalsim made a daring escape from over a dozen armed Hamas operatives in his Tesla Model 3 Performance. Known as "C" and a member of the settlement's emergency squad, his Tesla played a critical role in his harrowing escape.

As the Hamas group launched a barrage of rockets from Gaza, C received a call to head to the assembly point. Despite his Apple Watch being disabled by shrapnel, he immediately set out in his Tesla.

The terrorists, armed with Kalashnikovs and a machine gun, recognised him from a distance and opened fire.

Unaware it was an electric vehicle (EV), they aimed at the non-existent engine and later at the back, attempting to ignite a fuel tank that wasn't there. C's tires were also shot, but the Tesla's acceleration and dual-drive system allowed him to elude the attackers.

Tesla's extraordinary performance

The Tesla, boasting over 530 horsepower, engaged in a high-speed pursuit with a Toyota truck. Approximately 15 armed terrorists pursued C, who was determined to reach safety.

Despite his Tesla sustaining around 100 bullet holes and a cracked front window, the vehicle continued to function.

Also watch | Israel's supply blockade disconnects Gaza from the world The dramatic escape occurred during a period of heightened conflict, with Hamas initiating a deadly attack on southern Israel. In response, Israel launched airstrikes that significantly damaged Gaza. The situation escalated further, leading to a complete siege of Gaza, affecting its already beleaguered population. Thousands have been killed or injured, with Israel committing to dismantling Hamas and deploying a ground offensive in Gaza.