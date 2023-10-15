Israel-Hamas war: Water supply back on in southern Gaza, Israel tells US

The United States National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (Oct 15) that Israel told him it has turned the water supply on in southern Gaza. Speaking to CNN, NSA Sullivan said, "I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza."

Since the war broke out last week, Israel cut off the water as part of its siege of the Hamas-ruled territory. Fuel and food supplies to Gaza were also cut off for the duration of the conflict.

Lack of water worsens conditions in Gaza

Gaza's population of 2.3 million people has not had access to clean running water after Israel cut off the supplies. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press early Sunday, residents that when does trickle from pipes, the meagre flow lasts no more than 30 minutes each day and is so contaminated with sewage and seawater that it’s undrinkable.

Earlier, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency called the water crisis a “matter of life or death.” As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 50 to 100 litres per day per person are needed to ensure proper hydration and sanitation.

People in Gaza have been buying dwindling jugs from municipal sanitation stations, scouring for bottles in supermarkets, or drinking whatever fetid liquid may dribble out of their pipes.

The residents have also said that water along Gaza’s coast tastes like salt, which can lead to even more dehydration.

US NSA says conflict could escalate

Meanwhile, US NSA Sullivan also said on Sunday that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict could escalate, and said Washington was focused on making sure the civilian population leaving Gaza has access to food, water and shelter, and that they can make it into safe areas.

"There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north and, of course, Iran's involvement," Sullivan told CBS. The US remained concerned about proxy forces and Lebanon's Hezbollah, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE