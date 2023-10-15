Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza Strip, readies troops for ground invasion
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The Israeli military has issued a warning to 1.1 million residents in northern Gaza, urging them to relocate southwards for their safety. Israel on Saturday (Oct 15) struck Hamas targets in northern Gaza as it is preparing for a ground invasion. Distressing videos continue to emerge along evacuation routes in Gaza. Tens of thousands are seeking refuge and fleeing their homes in this densely populated region. Meanwhile, the US Air Forces Central also announced the deployment of F-15E fighter jets and A-10 ground-attack aircraft to the Middle East region.
Families in Israel, whose members have been detained by Hamas in Gaza for a week, are calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross to help facilitate the delivery of essential medications to their prisoned relatives.
At the invitation of Saudi Arabia, an urgent ministerial meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC to discuss the military escalation and the threat to defenseless civilians in Gaza is scheduled for Wednesday (Oct 18) in Jeddah.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called on Palestinians to resist any displacement, whether it be within the Gaza Strip or outside the besieged territory towards Egypt. This appeal comes in response to Israeli airstrikes and evacuation directives.
Photographs released by the Israeli military depict air strikes on what they claim to be Hamas facilities within the Gaza Strip. Israel carried out a new wave of aerial assaults on northern Gaza on Saturday (Oct 15), exactly one week after the deadliest assault in its history.
Israel is pressing Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip to move south and evacuate the region in anticipation of an imminent ground offensive against Hamas leadership.