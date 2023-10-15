Israel-Hamas war: China says Israel's actions in Gaza gone beyond scope of self-defence

China said on Saturday (Oct 14) that Israel's actions in Gaza have gone beyond the scope of self-defence and that the Benjamin Netanyahu government must cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza. This remark was made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a call with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to a foreign ministry readout published on Sunday, Wang said that Israel should listen earnestly to the calls of the international community and the UN secretary general, and cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza. Wang also told Prince Faisal that "all parties should not take any action to escalate the situation and should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible."

Chinese foreign minister speaks to Blinken

Also on Saturday, the Chinese foreign minister held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken where he said that Washington should "play a constructive and responsible role" in the conflict. Wang also urged the convening of an international peace meeting as soon as possible to promote the reaching of a broad consensus.

China criticised for not naming Hamas in condemnation of war

Since Hamas launched deadly attacks on Israel on October 7, China has not specifically named the militant group in its official statements condemning the violence. According to a report by the news agency AFP, this has led to criticism from some Western officials who said Beijing's statements were too weak.

Local media, meanwhile, reported that China's special envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and promote peace talks.

On Friday, Zhai met with Arab League's representatives in China and said Beijing supported the regional group "in playing an important role on the Palestine issue", according to a foreign ministry statement. He told the bloc that China would make unremitting efforts to get the Middle East peace process back on track.

(With inputs from agencies)

