Tallest statue of BR Ambedkar unveiled outside India in US. Here’s why Oct 14 was chosen

The tallest statue of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was inaugurated outside India in the United States’ Washington.

Around 500 Indian-Americans gathered at the Maryland suburbs on Saturday (Oct 14) to formally inaugurate the 19 feet statue sculpted by Ram Sutar, who also built the statue of Sardar Patel, India's first home minister, in Gujarat. For context, Patel’s statue is named “Statue of Unity”.

The statue, which has been named "Statue of Equality", is a replica of the world’s largest Ambedkar statue located in India’s southern Hyderabad city which is 125 feet tall.

"We are calling it the Statue of Equality… this (inequality) is not only the problem in India, everywhere (in) different forms (it exists)," Ram Kumar, president of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) told PTI news agency after the statue unveiling ceremony.

The AIC is a civil rights advocacy group which was formed in 2012 to fight against caste discrimination in the United States.

The AIC in Accokeek township is spread over 13 acres, some 22 miles south of the White House. It consists of a library, convention center, and Buddha Garden among others.

"This is a great occasion to participate in the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Babasaheb. This is the tallest statue of Babasaheb in America. ..After 75 years of independence, the people are realizing the works done by Dr. Ambedkar and that's the reason why day by day he's getting the popularity, …people are now understanding him in a proper way.

"Earlier he was treated as a Dalit leader, but now the entire nation is recognizing his contribution of empowering the woman and for the marginalised society as well as the economic weaker sections," Ravi Kumar Narra, national president of Dalit Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), told PTI.

Who is Ambedkar?

Ambedkar is not only regarded as the father of the Indian Constitution but is also notable for championing the cause of Dalits—an oppressed caste—and others deemed untouchables.

His work aimed at spearheading numerous social movements and addressing the historical injustices faced by these marginalised communities.

Why Oct 14 was chosen?

The timing and date of the unveiling of the statue have historical significance as it was on this very day in 1956 that Ambedkar embraced Buddhism.

Ambedkar had long believed that basic tenets of Hinduism perpetuate the caste system and deemed it to be a bigger threat to freedom in Indian society than that of the British.

He believed that “Buddha’s dhamma is the best” and viewed Buddhism as the most rational and modern religion and was convinced that Buddhism alone could improve the social status of the country’s oppressed classes.

