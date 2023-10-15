India: Controversy erupts over absence of army guard of honour for Punjab soldier's last rites

Opposition parties in Punjab are in uproar after the Indian Army did not provide a guard of honour during the last rites of Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who passed away in Jammu and Kashmir on October 11. The Army justified its decision by citing Singh's self-inflicted gunshot injury as the cause of death, in line with existing policy.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed shock over the incident and pledged to raise a strong objection with the central government. He affirmed his government's unwavering commitment to honouring martyred soldiers, vowing to provide ₹1 crore (approx 121k USD) to Singh's family in accordance with the state's policy, reported ANI.

Funeral and political response

Amritpal Singh, a soldier in a Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion, was cremated without a military guard of honour in his native village in Punjab's Mansa district. This prompted strong reactions from political leaders.

Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed her shock and called for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's intervention. She requested directives to ensure all martyred soldiers receive military honours and stressed the importance of respecting their service.

Army's explanation

The Army issued a statement detailing Singh's cause of death, which resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot injury while on sentry duty in the Rajouri Sector. A court of inquiry is underway to uncover further details. The statement revealed that Singh's body was transported in a civilian ambulance, accompanied by army personnel. Due to the self-inflicted nature of the injury, the Army adhered to its policy, refraining from providing a guard of honour or a military funeral.

Political figures, including Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, expressed their disappointment and questioned whether being an Agniveer recruit devalued a soldier's life. They highlighted the family's need to request the local Punjab Police to provide a guard of honour.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for not sending a state-level dignitary to pay respects to the deceased soldier. He called for a more dignified farewell and expressed the view that former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Ji Badal would have acted differently in the same situation.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia called for the discontinuation of the Agniveer scheme and advocated for the regularisation of all soldiers recruited under it. This controversy has raised questions about the treatment of Agniveer recruits compared to other soldiers and the policy framework governing military honours for fallen soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies)