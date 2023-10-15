Third 'Operation Ajay' flight brings 197 Indians safely home from war-torn Israel to Delhi

The third flight under 'Operation Ajay' successfully brought back 197 Indian nationals from Israel to the national capital of India. These evacuees were received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, representing the Indian government in their warm homecoming on Sunday morning (Oct 15).

Minister Kishore took a moment to express his gratitude and appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the tireless efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"I thank and congratulate PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs...PM Modi is dedicated to the citizens of the country and Indian citizens are being brought here safely from Israel. They are happy after returning to their country," the Minister said. #WATCH | Third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel, arrived in Delhi; received by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore#OperationAjay pic.twitter.com/A5KTcFe44I — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023 × 'Operation Ajay' - An ongoing mission

'Operation Ajay,' a crucial mission initiated by Prime Minister Modi, is an ongoing effort aimed at bringing back approximately 18,000 Indians who found themselves stranded in Israel due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Registration for this rescue operation commenced just a few days ago, marking a pivotal step in ensuring the safe return of Indian citizens.

The evacuation efforts come in the wake of a harrowing week in Israel, during which over 1,300 Israelis, predominantly civilians, lost their lives due to attacks by Hamas terrorists. In response, over 1,000 Palestinians also suffered casualties as a result of retaliatory strikes from Israel. The dire situation necessitated swift action to rescue Indian citizens caught in the crossfire.

Support from the Indian embassy in Israel

Amid the crisis, the Indian embassy in Israel has played a pivotal role in assisting Indian citizens and businesses adversely affected. They have established a dedicated helpline for Indians in need of support, underscoring the Indian government's commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens.

In light of the escalating conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) established a 24-hour control room. This control centre is instrumental in monitoring the situation and providing vital information and support to Indian citizens in Israel.

Also watch | Protesters outside defence ministry in Tel Aviv This recent flight follows two previous evacuations. The second flight brought 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv to Delhi on Saturday morning (Oct 14). These individuals, primarily residing and working in Israel, expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the government's efforts and Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The first flight under 'Operation Ajay' arrived on Friday (Oct 13), bringing 212 Indian passengers back to Delhi. The returning citizens showed their gratitude by chanting patriotic slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.