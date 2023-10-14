Iran warns Israel to prevent war widening with Hamas before 'it's too late'

Iran on Saturday (Oct 14) issued a fresh warning to Israel calling it to halt its offensives against Gaza before it is "too late".

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during his visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, said that there was still a political opportunity to avert a widespread crisis in the region but "in the next few hours, it will be too late".

"There is still a political opportunity to prevent a widespread crisis in the region," Amir-Abdollahian told a press conference in Beirut after stops in Baghdad and Damascus.

But "maybe, in the next few hours, it will be too late," he said, warning that pro-Iran militants "have designed all the scenarios and are prepared, and their finger is on the trigger to shoot."

Although Tehran has voiced support for Hamas, Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denied his country's involvement in the unprecedented attacks launched by the militant group on Israel.

"The supporters of the Zionist regime (Israel) and some people in the usurping regime (a reference to USA) have been spreading rumours over the past two or three days, including that Islamic Iran was behind this action. They are wrong," Khamenei said.

"This destructive earthquake (Hamas' attack) has destroyed some critical structures (in Israel) which will not be repaired easily ... The Zionist regime's own actions are to blame for this disaster," he said.

"We defend Palestine, we defend the struggles."

“We kiss the foreheads and arms of the resourceful and intelligent designers [of the operation] and the Palestinian youth,” he added.

Hezbollah warns it is "fully prepared" to join Hamas

Earlier on Friday (Oct 13), Hezbollah warned Israel that it is "fully prepared" to join militant group Hamas in the war when the time is right.

"We, as Hezbollah, are contributing to the confrontation and will (continue) to contribute to it within our vision and plan," Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told a pro-Palestinian rally in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"We are fully prepared, and when the time comes for action, we will take it," he said.

"The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly telling us not to interfere will have no effect,", he said adding, "Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE