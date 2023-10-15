Pete Davidson opens SNL with emotional speech on Israel-Gaza crises, talks about his late father

The 49th season of Saturday Night Live started with Pete Davidson's speech on the horrible situation in Israel and Gaza. It's been more than a week since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, and the situation continues to be tense on both sides of the border. As the war continues, hundreds of people have lost their lives, and the horrific photos and videos of innocent Israeli and Palestinian people continue to emerge online. Pete Davidson's heartwrenching monologue on Israel and Gaza In the sombre opening, Pete spoke on the tense situation between Israel and Gaza, as he went on to connect with the innocent children who are suffering out there. In the moving speech, Pete spoke about losing his father in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Pete says, ''This week, we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza. And, I know what you’re thinking, who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?. Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So, I know something about what that’s like.''



Pete's father, Scott Davidson, was among hundreds of people who died in a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center on 11 Sept 2001.



“After my dad died, my mom tried pretty much everything she can do to cheer me up. I remember one day when I was eight. She got me what she thought was a Disney movie. But it was actually the Eddie Murphy stand up special ‘Delirious.’ And we played it in the car on the way home. And when she heard the things Eddie Murphy was saying, she tried to take it away. But then she noticed something. For the first time in a long time, I was laughing again. I don’t understand that. I really don’t and I never will. But sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy,'' he said.

“You know, my heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight, I’m gonna do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy, and that’s try to be funny.”



This was Pete's first hosting gig since he left the show as a cast member in 2022.