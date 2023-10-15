Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted holding hands in New York; see their first PDA photos

The world has been abuzz with the whirlwind romance of pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The couple made a public appearance together, holding hands, amidst rainy weather as they ventured out for dinner at the renowned Nobu restaurant in New York City on a Saturday evening.

Swift, known for her chart-topping hits like "Blank Space," made a fashion statement in an oversized grey trench coat over an all-black ensemble. Her signature red lipstick and pulled-back blond ponytail completed her look.

Kelce, the NFL star, opted for brown pants, white sneakers, and an embroidered cream-coloured jacket. The couple's casual yet stylish attire perfectly suited their low-key dinner date.

Their outing came just hours before both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live. Their presence on the iconic show only fueled the excitement surrounding their relationship.

The couple's rendezvous in NYC marked their return to the East Coast following Kelce's Thursday night football game against the Denver Broncos. With a brief break from his NFL schedule, Kelce and Swift are expected to enjoy quality time together over the weekend.

Swift owns an elegant apartment in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood, a place Kelce had visited at least once before. According to insiders, Kelce, who experienced an injury during a game that Swift did not attend, humorously considers the "Cruel Summer" singer his good luck charm.

"He jokes she is his good luck charm," said one source. Meanwhile, Swift appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time cheering on Travis at football games. She recently made surprise appearances at Chiefs' games against the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets.

During the Chiefs' game in New York, Swift added star power to the audience by bringing along some of her high-profile friends, including Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE