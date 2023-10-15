Russia asks UNSC to vote on draft resolution on Israel-Hamas war

Russia on Saturday (Oct 14) asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to vote Monday on a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas war that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism. Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said that no changes had been made to the text since it was given to the 15-member body on Friday and that he expected the vote to be scheduled for Monday.

The resolution calls for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access, and the safe evacuation of civilians in need. It refers to Israel and the Palestinians but does not directly name Hamas.

The resolution would need at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, the United Kingdom (UK), France, China, or Russia.

Russia's UN envoy slams Israel's evacuation orders

On Friday, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war and slammed Israel's evacuation orders on Gazans.

"Israel's actions of collective punishment on Gaza citizens, as well as its demands to evacuate more than one million civilians in 24 hours and concentrate them in a de facto ghetto in the south of the sector, are also unacceptable and can lead to irreversible catastrophic consequences, regionally and globally," Nebenzia told reporters following a UN consultation on the Israel war.

Nebenzia urged the UNSC to immediate action to restart peace talks to conclude a solution to the conflict. He also said that it was the actions of the US in the Middle East over the past decades that have caused the Palestinian-Israeli issue to remain unresolved for a long time.

"It is Washington that recklessly and selfishly blocked the work of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, in an effort to monopolize the peace process and limit it to imposing an economic peace with Israel and the Palestinians and other Arab countries without solving the Palestinian question. We consistently warned against this, saying it would be back for one day, so it did," said Nebenzia.

