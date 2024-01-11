Top 10 world news: Israel Vs South Africa showdown at ICJ over Gaza war, elections in Taiwan, and more

Israel on Thursday (Jan 11) denounced South Africa a "legal arm" of Hamas militants during the hearing of a case related to the war in Gaza at the International Court of Justice. In Asia, Taiwan is gearing up for elections over the weekend in its latest attempt to keep up with its democratic credentials despite China's looming 'reunification' threat.

Besides, WION's Moohita Kaur Garg investigated how easy or difficult it would be to go about making a suicide pact on the big three social media platforms: X, Instagram, and Facebook. For this, she simply ran a search for the term 'suicide pact,' to see what would come up. The results were concerning.

Israel on Thursday (Jan 11) called South Africa a "legal arm" of Hamas militants as lawyers presented a "genocide" case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



Taiwan elections 2024: With Vice President Lai Ching-te a frontrunner for president, experts say that the outcome of Saturday's election will have serious implications for the security of the broader Indo-Pacific region.



Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday (Jan 11) said the increase in terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch districts of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the last 5-6 months was an "issue of concern".



Two people were killed in an explosion in Kabul on Thursday (Jan 11), the third such incident in less than a week.

The CEO of an artificial intelligence company based in the Indian city of Bengaluru, Suchana Seth who has been accused of the gruesome murder of her four-year-old in the state of Goa sent a message to her estranged husband asking if he could meet their son before allegedly killing him.

Scientists have discovered an undersea plateau, larger than the western Indian state of Gujarat and located in the Pacific Ocean, has been growing in size since the dinosaur age or Cretaceous period (145 to 66 million years ago).

India is set to get its longest sea bridge - the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) - on Friday (Jan 12) after it is inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



With little over two months to go before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the excitement is growing for the fans as they await to mark their calendars. The IPL 2024 which will kick start on March 22 as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah during the auctions in December. However, there is still no clarity on the schedule while the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season itinerary also hangs in balance.



