Kabul: Two killed as Afghanistan capital rocked by deadly explosion
File photo of Taliban members in Kabul. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Police said that two people were killed in the third deadly Kabul explosion in less than a week
Police said that two people were killed in the third deadly Kabul explosion in less than a week
Two people were killed in an explosion in Kabul on Thursday (Jan 11), the third such incident in less than a week.
Twelve others were injured in a grenade blast in PD 18 of Kabul on Jan 11, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said.
Zadran added that an investigation is underway to arrest the perpetrator.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.