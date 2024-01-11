LIVE TV
Kabul: Two killed as Afghanistan capital rocked by deadly explosion

KabulEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 11, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
File photo of Taliban members in Kabul. Photograph:(Reuters)

Police said that two people were killed in the third deadly Kabul explosion in less than a week

Two people were killed in an explosion in Kabul on Thursday (Jan 11), the third such incident in less than a week.

Twelve others were injured in a grenade blast in PD 18 of Kabul on Jan 11, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said.

Zadran added that an investigation is underway to arrest the perpetrator.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon. 

