Why was Nayanthara's film Annapoorani removed from Netflix?
Story highlights
Nayanthara starrer Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food has been removed from the OTT platform Netflix after an FIR was filed against the makers of the film for hurting religious sentiments.
Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, Annapoorani was released in theatres on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29 but owing to backlash on the internet over a particular scene, the film has been removed from Netflix all across.
What is the controversy around the film?
An X user by the name of Ramesh Solanki wrote on January 6 that he had filed a case against the film. He wrote on the platform,", “At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts.” He urged the Mumbai police to register an FIR for “hurting religious sentiments.”
He also detailed the scenes that offended him, writing, “A daughter of Hindu Poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater.” The complaint was filed against Nayanthara, Jai, Nilesh Krishna, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, the producers Zee Studios and head of Netflix India.
Soon after the complaint was filed, the makers issued an apology asking the OTT platform to remove the film.
Netizens react
While the film had faced backlash over a particular dialogue that quoted the Ramayan, its removal from Netflix was also criticised by many.
Have a look at how the film and its removal have left X divided.
The movie was so good yet they removed it? R we really in a democracy? This is really disturbing.— Mia (@Miaellaworld) January 11, 2024
They decide what to be shown & what not? If it’s mildly against their ideology they create boycott and make sure the movie is taken down? Really? @NetflixIndia #Annapoorni https://t.co/3sopbhCAEi
We are all one, we are a secular country, we have our choices, respect every religion, respect everyone’s choice, we r all equals is what we learnt from school. Now there is no tolerance for others? Art is a place for everyone. @NetflixIndia really not right. #annapoorni— Mia (@Miaellaworld) January 11, 2024
very dangerous precedent being set with the banning of #AnnaPoorni on netflix. even if we dont like something we shouldnt get into cancel culture to ban it. reply to a film with another film, to a book with an even better book countering it. this intolerance is not part of india— कंगना-शैलपुत्री🔥🔥 (@KangsterLiberal) January 11, 2024
@NetflixIndia @netflix You’re advised to remove the movie #Annapoorni from Netflix asap. or be ready to face consequences!@AskAnshul @RSSorg @BajrangDalOrg @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShahOffice Please look into the matter.They’re spreading lies and hurting our sentiments. pic.twitter.com/RJ6x2H6ugk— MKS (@SubhashKum40086) January 10, 2024
A movie released in theatres with the censor board certification is now banned from OTT due the Sanghis' lobby. Where is this country heading for & why the union government is silent?? Fortunately, I watched this film last evening and it was a good one. #Annapoorni pic.twitter.com/uBIRvpzde0— WordsOfSilence (@motsdusilence) January 11, 2024
We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action.@ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/AVX9h4jHQ6— Shriraj Nair (@snshriraj) January 9, 2024
Strictly condeming this movie, director and the entire star cast and ofcourse @NetflixIndia— The_AK💫 (@CaAmit_Khaitan) January 9, 2024
This is pure misguiding hurting hindu sentiments.
Cancelling my @netflix subscriton right away.@HMOIndia @PMOIndia @MIB_India
About Annapoorani
Annapoorani tells the story of an ambitious woman from a conservative family and town. She is torn between following her passion and believing the orthodox ideals she has been taught since childhood. Nayanthara’s Annapoorani and Jai’s Farhan share a friendly relationship in the film. The film also stars Sathyaraja, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar and Renuka in pivotal roles.