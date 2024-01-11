Why was Nayanthara's film Annapoorani removed from Netflix?

Nayanthara starrer Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food has been removed from the OTT platform Netflix after an FIR was filed against the makers of the film for hurting religious sentiments. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, Annapoorani was released in theatres on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29 but owing to backlash on the internet over a particular scene, the film has been removed from Netflix all across.



What is the controversy around the film?



An X user by the name of Ramesh Solanki wrote on January 6 that he had filed a case against the film. He wrote on the platform,", “At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts.” He urged the Mumbai police to register an FIR for “hurting religious sentiments.”



He also detailed the scenes that offended him, writing, “A daughter of Hindu Poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater.” The complaint was filed against Nayanthara, Jai, Nilesh Krishna, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, the producers Zee Studios and head of Netflix India.



Soon after the complaint was filed, the makers issued an apology asking the OTT platform to remove the film.