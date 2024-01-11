Here's why no autos or bikes will run on India's longest sea bridge

India is set to get its longest sea bridge - the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) - on Friday (Jan 12) after it is inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The 21.8-kilometre-long sea bridge, which connects Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai, will decrease the travel journey from two hours to only 15 to 20 minutes.



Indian state of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had made the announcement of the bridge's inauguration, said that it would bring economic growth and development in the areas connected to it.

The bridge, officially named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been constructed at a cost of Rs212000 million (approx $2552 million), of which Rs 150000 million (approx $1806 million) is actually just loans.

Maximum speed limit of sea bridge is...

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link's (MTHL) maximum speed limit for four-wheelers is 100 kmph, while autorickshaws, tractors and motorbikes will not be allowed on the sea bridge, said the police on Wednesday (Jan 10).



The MTHL, which is also called Atal Setu after the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be inaugurated on January 12 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the Chief Minister's Office.



As per media reports, vehicles like light motor vehicles, minibuses, two-axle buses, cars, and taxis will have a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour. On the bridge's ascent and descent, the speed will remain restricted to 40 kmph.



The official said that the Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on the longest sea bridge in India to curb "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public".

The MTHL, worth Rs180000 million (approx 2168 million), starts from Sewri in Mumbai and ends at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka, Raigad district. He said that multi-axle heavy vehicles, buses and trucks moving towards Mumbai will not get an entry on the Eastern Freeway.



He said that these vehicles will have to via Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and then take the MBPT Road close to 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.



He said that entry will not be given to vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, slow-moving vehicles and animal-drawn vehicles.



The MTHL runs for 16.50 kilometres over the sea and 5.5 km on land and has six lanes.