Top 10 world news: Israel calls up air reservists, poll teases key win for Trump, and more

Israel-Palestine conflict is seeing its latest wave of escalation as Lebanon became a third party to be involved with its rocket strikes, forcing Jerusalem to retaliate. Russia could suspend its participation in the Black Sea grain deal if sanctions and other obstacles to Russian exports remain the way they have been. Meanwhile, a poll claimed that former US President Donald Trump's's chances of winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election are high.

The tensions have escalated between the two countries following the to-and-fro firing of projectiles overnight. Lebanon has been involved in the rocket strikes, forcing Jerusalem to take evasive actions. The latest involves Israel Defence Forces (IDF) calling up some of their reserves.

Moscow could pull the trigger and suspend its participation in the Black Sea grain deal if sanctions and other obstacles to Russian exports remain the way they have been. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued the threat during his visit to Turkey, which had helped broker the agreement last year along with the United Nations.

A survey revealed that former US president Donald Trump's chances of winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election are high. It also shows that Americans are divided in their opinion of Trump's felony charges. According to the results of the Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was released on Thursday, 49% of all Americans believe that it was appropriate for prosecutors to file the first criminal case against a former president.

South Africa's request to extradite the fugitive Gupta brothers has been rejected by a United Arab Emirates court, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola informed on Friday. The two brothers named Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in the UAE last year and face charges of political corruption involving former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Spanish people in Menorca, about 204 km southeast of Barcelona, were consuming hallucinogenic drugs about three millennia ago, new research has found. This was around 2,900 years before the birth of Spanish-speaking drug lord Pablo Escobar in South American nation Colombia.

Elon Musk-owned Tesla is offering bumper discounts. For the fifth time since January, the electric vehicle maker has slashed the prices between two per cent and nearly six per cent. The continuation of the discount drive in Tesla's largest market could hurt profitability, the experts have cautioned.

A day after India's information and technology ministry notified rules under which it will set up a dedicated fact-checking unit to act against online misinformation related to the government, a report has emerged which revealed how Meta and Google intend to be the ultimate information arbiters on their platforms.

China has proposed setting up of a radar base in Sri Lanka, aiming to counter India's naval presence and strategic oversight in the Indian Ocean region, a report has claimed. The proposed radar base will focus on monitoring the activities of the Indian Navy while also evaluating New Delhi's strategic assets in the region, Economic Times reported.

Riding on the wave of success of his latest film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now number 1 in the list of TIME100 Reader Poll. The Badshah of Bollywood defeated the likes of Prince Harry, Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi to grab the top spot. Shah Rukh won by earning 4% of the vote after more than 1.2 million votes were cast.