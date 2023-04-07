IPL 2023: Tension grows for DC, RR with absence of key stars; Marsh, Buttler out for a week - Reports

Not everything is going right for certain franchises as both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are set to be without their key players for the coming days in the Indian Premier League. According to several reports, Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals and Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals will miss the upcoming clashes for two different reasons.

Buttler out with injury

The England limited-overs captain was the recipient of the Orange Cap in 2022 with 863 runs but will likely have to warm the bench for Rajasthan against Delhi due to an injury. Buttler, injured his finger while taking a catch in the contest against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Buttler sustained the injury while taking the catch of Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan and had to undergo multiple stitches.

The injury forced him to sit out of the batting duties and therefore Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted to open the innings. However, the experiment failed and resulted in Buttler batting in the second over, but failed to make an impression as he was unable to bat at his 100 percent.

Marsh to miss DC duties for this reason

Delhi Capital’s star man Mitchell Marsh is also reported to be out for a week, but not with injury. It is reported that he will be getting married. Marsh will get married in Australia and will miss a week out while it will be an opportunity for someone to fill in. Rovman Powell could be back in the team, as there are suggestions he might have to sit out of the team.

"He [Marsh] is not going to be available for the next few games. He is getting married," Hopes told the media ahead of the Capitals clash with Royals in Guwahati.

The clash between Delhi and Rajasthan will take place on Saturday, April 8 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Tuesday and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on April 15.

