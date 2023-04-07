IPL 2023, Match 10, Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad - Match preview and result prediction

As Lucknow Super Giants is ready to host SunRisers Hyderabad in game 10 of IPL 2023 on Friday night, the return of Proteas players will boost confidence in both dugouts. While Quinton de Kock’s return brings a happy headache for the LSG team, given how well Windies opener Kyle Mayers fared in his absence so far, Hyderabad side would be delighted to have all three, including captain Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen.

Considering both teams suffered defeats in their previous games – with SRH going down against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opener and LSG losing to Chennai Super Kings in an away clash, a win tonight for either of them will get them back on track.

With Mayers doing well at the top could see him retain his place, leaving LSG with a choice to make between batter Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for one overseas spot. While Pooran has impressed in two matches with some handy contributions lower down the order, Marcus gives LSG the cushion in an extra bowler, though he hasn’t bowled so far.

While LSG’s bowling attack is sorted with Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi doing well in tandem, the inclusion of lanky Jansen in SRH’s attack will boost the side’s chances against the hosts. Making his IPL debut in the previous encounter, England’s Adil Rashid was impressive too, whereas returning Natarajan will also like to leave an impact.

In the batting order, Markram and Brook will take care of the middle-order, while Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad could handle the hitting duties at the end.

Result Prediction –

Going by the current form and given the team balance, Lucknow Super Giants look likely to win this contest.

Probable playing XIs of both teams –

LSG - KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood