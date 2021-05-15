Top 10 world news: Israel airstrikes on Gaza, Biden revokes Trump's orders, and more

Click on headlines to read more

Gaza: Israeli airstrikes destroy international media offices, kill children

Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.

Joe Biden revokes Trump executive order against social media platforms

Trump's executive order was issued after Twitter tagged his tweets having claims of widespread voter fraud in US Presidential Election 2020.

Iran foreign minister cancels meet with Austrian counterpart over Israel flag

Zarif was due to meet Austria's foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg but he called off the meeting, said a spokeswoman for Schallenberg.

Solar panel manufacturing linked to forced labour of Uighur in Xinjiang

As per the report, nearly 45 per cent of the polysilicon manufacturers are based out of the Xinjiang area of China, where the Uighur community is allegedly tied in forced labour by the Chinese government.

Reports of migrant children packed in buses 'unacceptable, says US agency

The US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the reports are “completely unacceptable” if they are true.

Republicans elect pro-Trump Stefanik to House leadership

Stefanik, a 36-year-old former moderate representing upstate New York, easily overcame a late entrant to the race and won strong support from the Republican conference in a closed-door vote of 134 to 46.

Myanmar army battles anti-coup rebels as armed resistance grows

The fighting is some of the heaviest since the coup and underlines the growing chaos as the junta struggles to impose order in the face of daily protests, strikes and sabotage attacks after it overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Tesla in California car crash was on Autopilot: Officials

This is the 29th Tesla accident that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating.

Being tech savvy has health benefits for older people: Study

Older people who frequently make use of technology and online communication for communication have a better ability to recollect meaningful events.

A pop-up book style synagogue to commemorate Babyn Yar massacre victims

On Friday, Ukraine unveiled a synagogue built of wood and designed to unfold like a pop-up book at a site commemorating the victims of one of the single biggest massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.