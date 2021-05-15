A pop-up book style synagogue to commemorate Babyn Yar massacre victims

On Friday, Ukraine unveiled a synagogue built of wood and designed to unfold like a pop-up book at a site commemorating the victims of one of the single biggest massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

Babyn Yar massacre

The Babyn Yar massacre, marked the start of the Holocaust in occupied Soviet Ukraine. Pre-war Jewish population of about 1.5 million was virtually wiped out in this holocaust.

An estimated 34,000 Jewish people, including women and children were shot dead by Nazi German forces on September 29 and 30, 1941, in a large ravine known as Babyn Yar, at the edge of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

(Photograph:Reuters)