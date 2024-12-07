New Delhi, India

ISKCON alleges its centre in Bangladesh burnt down by 'vandals', idols 'set ablaze' inside temple

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Saturday (Dec 7) alleged that one of its temples and a centre in Bangladesh's capital was burnt down by miscreants. The attack targeted members of the community and the Vaishnavite order and "vandals set ablaze idols inside the temple at the Namhatta property," ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharamn Das told news agency PTI.

South Korean presidential impeachment motion fails, says National Assembly speaker

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik announced on Saturday (Dec 7) that the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol failed. The motion was led by opposition parties to impeach President Yoon over his brief declaration of martial law.

Syrian conflict: Rebel factions say they're in ‘final phase’ of encircling Damascus

Rebel factions in Syria, who launched an offensive against government forces on November 27, said on Saturday (Dec 7) that were edging closer to the capital city of Damascus. According to a report by CNN, rebels said that they had begun their “final phase” of encircling.

Mumbai police receive threat message against PM Modi, traced to Rajasthan's Ajmer as police begin probe

Mumbai police on Saturday (Dec 7) received a message threatening to attack Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported. The threatening message was sent on WhatsApp to the traffic police helpline, warning them of a bomb plot involving two alleged ISI agents.

Jury awards $310 million to parents of teen killed in Orlando amusement park ride fall

A jury in the US state of Florida has awarded $310 million to the parents of a 14-year-old boy who tragically fell from an Orlando FreeFall ride in March of 2022 and died. The jury decided that the Austrian manufacturer of the ride, Funtime, was accountable with an implication that the boy was not properly safeguarded.

Uddhav Sena boycotts oath-taking ceremony of new Maharashtra MLAs due to THIS reason

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) announced on Saturday (Dec 7) that it was boycotting the oath-taking ceremony of the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Maharashtra.

UN declares December 21 as World Meditation Day, India is co-sponsor

The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution announcing December 21 as World Meditation Day, co-sponsored by India. The sponsor group also includes Sri Lanka, Liechtenstein, Nepal, Mexico, and Andorra.

Storm Darragh hits England, people urged to stay home

With a warning of danger to life from storm Darragh, millions of people living in parts of Wales and south-west England have been told not to leave their homes. The storm brought winds with gusts of up to 91 mph. The weather department has issued a highest-level red alert in the areas.

BGT 2024-25: 'We were slightly...,' Bowling coach Morne Morkel on why India are behind in Adelaide Test

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has said that India bowlers missed the right length on Day 1 (Dec 6) of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide under the lights. The comments come as India have been almost batted out of the contest after just scoring 180 in their first innings.

Allu Arjun's reaction to fan's death leaves the internet divided

A day after a woman died and a child got critically injured in a stampede in Hyderabad ahead of the screening of Pushpa 2, the film's lead actor shared a video message expressing regret about the situation and offered financial assistance to the victim's family. But Arjun's video message has left fans divided.