Mumbai police on Saturday (Dec 7) received a message threatening to attack Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported.

The threatening message was sent on WhatsApp to the traffic police helpline, warning them of a bomb plot involving two alleged ISI agents.

The message was later traced to Ajmer, Rajasthan, following which, the police sent a team to further trace the accused.

According to a police officer, the message allegedly mentioned the involvement of two ISI agents and a plot to execute a bomb attack on PM Modi.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the sender might be mentally disturbed or under the influence of alcohol.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The officials noted that the Mumbai traffic police helpline had earlier received hoax threats. The majority of the threat messages to Mumbai police have been sent on WhatsApp only.

This comes just a week after a 34-year-old Kandivli resident was arrested for allegedly issuing threats at PM Modi's life.

Reportedly, Sheetal Chavan called the police control room and said that she had weapons ready.

The police investigations stated that Chavan did this out of frustration with the government. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam said that she has had no criminal history or affiliated with any groups. '

Uttar Pradesh CM targeted

In a similar case, a 24-year-old woman was arrested last month for threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a message sent to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room, the person warned that the UP CM would be killed within 10 days if he did not resign.

(With inputs from agencies)