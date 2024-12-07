New Delhi

The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution announcing December 21 as World Meditation Day, co-sponsored by India. The sponsor group also includes Sri Lanka, Liechtenstein, Nepal, Mexico, and Andorra.

India’s permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said in a post on X, “A day for comprehensive well-being and inner transformation! Glad that India, along with other nations of the core group, guided the unanimous adoption of the resolution on the declaration of December 21 as World Meditation Day".

Harish highlighted that the date coincides with the beginning of 'Uttarayan' in Indian tradition. "December 21 is an auspicious time of the year, especially for inner reflection and meditation,” he said, adding that the date also falls exactly six months after the International Day of Yoga, which is celebrated on June 21.

India's permanent mission to the UN further highlighted the benefits of mediation saying it is "an effective tool to achieve inner transformation and peace in the modern day.”

“Modern science attests to the numerous benefits of meditation, including significant stress reduction and enhanced cognitive and physical functions, " the mission further added.

Harish also pointed out India's role in promoting global health by recalling the success of the international Yoga Day, declared in 2014.

“In a decade, it has become a global movement, leading to common people across the globe practising yoga and making it part of their daily lives,” he added.

The resolution is aimed at promoting meditation as a practice for fostering harmony between mind and body and improving overall well-being.

(With inputs from agencies)