With a warning of danger to life from storm Darragh, millions of people living in parts of Wales and south-west England have been told not to leave their homes. The storm brought winds with gusts of up to 91 mph. The weather department has issued a highest-level red alert in the areas. The alert is in place from 03:00 to 11:00 GMT on Saturday (Dec 7) and covers western and southern Wales and the Bristol Channel coast.

The Met Office also said that the storm is likely to cause "significant disruption". Several homes are without electricity in the areas affected by the storm.

On Friday (Dec 6), around three million people living in England received warning messages from government authorities along with advice about the storm.

The message alerted that in case of power cuts, people should "consider gathering torches, batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items you already have at home".

The use of Friday's message was the largest ever from the UK's warning system. It was reported that the alert message made a loud siren-like sound when received, and the sound lasted for almost 10 seconds.

"Being outside in high winds makes you vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors if you can," the message said.

Wind gusts on Saturday morning reached 92 mph at Capel Curig in north Wales and 91 mph in Aberdaron on the north-west Wales coast.

As per the weather department, the most severe winds are expected on the western side of the country and strong winds are likely to peak in a few hours.

More than 22,000 properties were without power at 06:00 AM in Wales, according to the National Grid.

Airlines affected

Bristol Airport also issued a warning for passengers saying "disruption is expected" over the weekend and they are advised to check with the airline before travelling.

Cardiff Airport announced it will not operate flights during red alert in the country.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge (Both bridges linking England and South Wales) have been closed.

In Wales, all the sports matches like football and rugby that were scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.

Heavy rain is also expected over the weekend with a flood alert.

(With inputs from agencies)