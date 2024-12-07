Damascus, Syria

Syria's Interior Minister Mohammed said on Saturday (Dec 7) that the government security forces had imposed an impenetrable cordon around Damascus, as the rebel factions opposing the government said they were nearing the capital.

"There is a very strong security and military cordon on the far edges of Damascus and its countryside, and no one... can penetrate this defensive line that we, the armed forces, are building," Interior Minister al-Rahmoun told state TV on Saturday, the news agency AFP reported.

Rebels edging closer to Damascus

Al-Rahmoun's remarks came after rebel factions said on Saturday that were edging closer to Damascus.

According to a report by CNN, rebels said that they had begun their “final phase” of encircling.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led alliance's offensive since November 27 represents the most significant threat to President Bashar al-Assad's power in years, after Syria's civil war which began in 2011.

Rebels say they took control of Saasaa in Damascus countryside

The above developments came after rebel commander Abdel Ghani said that his forces had taken control of the Saasaa (security) branch in the Damascus countryside.

"Damascus awaits you," HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said in a statement Saturday addressed to rebel fighters on Telegram, using his real name instead of his nom de guerre, Abu Muhammad al-Jolani.

Army denies withdrawing from Damascus

The Syrian defence ministry, meanwhile, denied claims that the army withdrew from Damascus.

"There is no truth to news claiming our armed forces, present in all areas of the Damascus countryside, have withdrawn," the ministry said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported government forces were pulling out of towns as little as 10 kilometres (six miles) from Damascus.

Syria denies report that Assad left Damascus

President Bashar al-Assad was continuing to perform his duties from Damascus, his office said on Saturday, denying reports he had left as rebels advanced towards the capital.

Assad's office condemned rumours and false news about him leaving Damascus, and said that the president was following "up on his work and national and constitutional duties from the capital."

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq and non-state actors like Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.