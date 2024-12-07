Dhaka, Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Saturday (Dec 7) alleged that one of its temples and a centre in Bangladesh's capital was burnt down by miscreants.

The attack targeted members of the community and the Vaishnavite order and "vandals set ablaze idols inside the temple at the Namhatta property," ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharamn Das told news agency PTI.

"Iskcon Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple were burned down completely The centre is located in Dhaka. Early morning today, between 2-3 AM, miscreants set fire to the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and the Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple, which fall under the Hare Krishna Namhatta Sangha, located in Dhour village, under the jurisdiction of Turag Police Station, Dhaka district," Das stated in a post on X.

Das further alleged that the perpetrators lifted the tin roof at the back of the temple and used petrol or octane to initiate the fire.

He noted that the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh are continuing unabated. "Today, in the wee hours, our centre and temple were burnt down. We are deeply pained,” Das told the media.

Recently, the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das has sparked protests in West Bengal and other parts of India.

Earlier, ISKCON had claimed that many of its centres and temples were being forcibly shut down in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been witnessing an increase in attacks on minorities, including Hindus. The Indian government has also raised concerns over the issue.

India, in response, said that Bangladesh's interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies)