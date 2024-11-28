Dhaka

Iskcon, or International Society for Krishna Consciousness, is in sharp focus in Bangladesh after the arrest of one of its monks and a petition in the Dhaka High Court on banning it.

The court on Thursday (Nov. 28) rejected the plea to ban, filed by a lawyer who claimed that Iskcon is banned in several countries.

The ban was sought after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, an Iskcon priest who reportedly led rallies against attacks on Hindus in the country since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister. Hasina fled to India in August after being ousted in a student-led popular uprising against her regime.

Just hours into the Dhaka court's verdict, Iskcon Bangladesh dissociated itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das, saying he was recently expelled from the organisation.

Charu Chandra Das, the Iskcon Bangladesh general secretary, told reporters in Dhaka that it will not take any responsibility for the words or actions of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

What is Iskcon, the Hare Krishna movement?

Iskcon is a group devoted to the Hindu god Lord Krishna.

It was founded by AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

According to Iskcon lore, Swami Prabhupada travelled in a cargo ship to New York at the ripe old age of 69 without a penny in his pocket, and spread the word on Krishna consciousness. In 1966, he founded Iskcon in the American megapolis, along with his students.

Often called the 'Hare Krishna' movement due to its main chants, Iskcon grew into a massive international organisation engaged in charitable and religious-spiritual activities.

In the heydays of 1970s counterculture in the US, several so-called hippies found their spiritual solace in organisations like Iskcon.

It expanded activities into several cities across the world and built temples in them.

Iskcon has a vast following in the western world, particularly in the US.

Iskcon is no stranger to controversy. It has been described in media accounts as a spiritual group and a cult, depending on the lens used to observe it.

To quote an article in Iskconnews.org, Iskcon "is banned in Singapore, cherished in South Africa, tolerated in the USA, allowed in Indonesia, secretive in China, loved in India, underground in the Middle East, registered in Pakistan, valued in Brazil, present in Bangladesh, esteemed in Guyana, new in Korea, accepted in Canada, recognised in Malaysia, valued in Australia, established in Russia, permitted in Japan, honoured in Nigeria, treasured in Italy, heard in Germany, and appreciated in the UK."

Iskcon followers, also called 'Hare Krishnas', are conspicuous with their tonsured heads and simple Indian-style dressing, often in white or saffron colours, chanting, beads and garlands, and sandalwood paste 'tilaks'.

They chant, sing, play instruments and dance to Krishna devotional songs, engage in charitable activities, besides selling Krishna-linked books and other merchandise like the Hindu text Bhagawat Gita.

In 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted the charitable work of Iskcon, including the help it did during the Covid pandemic that hit in 2020.

He was speaking after releasing a special commemorative coin of ₹125 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Swami Prabhupada

"When there was an earthquake in Kutch in 2001...Iskon had stepped forward to serve the people. Whenever the country experienced any calamity, whether it is the tragedy of Uttarakhand or the devastation of cyclones in Odisha and Bengal, Iskcon has worked as a support for the society," Modi said at the occasion.

As Modi recalled, Iskcon served food to vulnerable populations during Covid at their homes under its Food for Life initiative.

Why is Iskcon facing trouble in Bangladesh?

It is being accused of disruptive activities in Bangaldesh after Iskcon monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested.

Das had led rallies for Hindu rights in Chattogram and Rangpur to protest the recent attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Dhaka High Court had asked the country's attorney general to report the government’s actions concerning Iskcon.

On Thursday, the attorney general’s office submitted before the court that 33 people were arrested, three cases registered regarding the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif and Iskcon's activities.

Saiful Islam was allegedly killed on Tuesday in Chittagong city during protests over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Bangladesh, where Hindus are a minority, has seen a charged political atmosphere since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

The arrest of Sharma and others is the latest in this series of events. In the past few days, there have been protests in several parts of Bangladesh over the arrest of Krishna Das, and the targeting of Iskcon and other Hindu temples.

In his earlier submission to the court, Bangladesh Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman called Iskcon a 'religious fundamentalist organisation' that the government is already scrutinising.

Iskcon vice president Radha Raman Das expressed shock at being called a radical organisation by the Bangladesh attorney general.

"Even in Bangladesh, during floods, we served so many people. We were questioned why we did so, yet we did it. Eight billion people have been fed by Iskcon worldwide. And we are being called a radical terrorist organisation?," he was quoted as saying by India Today website.

While urging world leaders to speak on the issue, Raman Das said the situation is 'out of hand' in Bangladesh and hoped things would improve when Donald Trump takes charge as US president.

(With inputs from agencies)