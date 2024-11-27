Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh High Court on Wednesday (November 27) received a petition seeking a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), days after the society's leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition.

The petition also called for the imposition of a state of emergency in Rangpur and Chittagong to prevent unrest as protests gripped the two cities.

Meanwhile, the high court asked the Bangladesh government what steps it has taken with respect to the recent activities of ISKCON, reported The Daily Star.

The court further directed Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman to inform them about the steps taken by the government by Thursday (November 28).

The high court further asked the government to adopt immediate steps to address the situation and ensure the safety of the minorities in the country.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi government called Iskcon a "religious fundamentalist organisation" in reply to the writ petition filed in the High Court demanding a ban on the outfit.

People protest against arrest of Hindu monk

After the authorities arrested Hindu monk Krishna Das at the Dhaka airport on November 25, protests broke out in different parts of the country.

The monk is famous for advocating the rights of religious minorities. He was charged with sedition and not given bail.

Condemning the arrest of Das, ISKCON wrote on X, “We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world."

ISKCON further appealed to the United Nations to intervene in the matter.

“The UN must step in to save minorities in Bangladesh. The ongoing persecution is unacceptable,” said an ISKCON spokesperson.

ISKCON appeals to Modi government for intervention

Speaking to PTI, ISKCON spokesperson Radharaman Das, “The arrest and mounting threats by Islamists against ISKCON and other Hindu religious orders like Ramakrishna Mission had been going on for the past three months, and Das's arrest was the last instance as of now. The situation is alarming, and we have urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry to take appropriate steps to save and protect the lives and properties of people under such attacks."

“We have urged the Centre to prevail upon the Bangladesh government so that such incidents stop,” Das added.

India condemns arrest of ISKCON leader

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed its “deep concern” over the arrest of Krishna Das.

Watch: Bangladesh: Clashes Erupt As Iskcon Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrested

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” it added.

Responding to India's remarks, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “It is with utter dismay and a deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges."

(With inputs from agencies)