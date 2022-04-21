Top 10 world news: IS claims Mazar-e-Sharif blast, Elon Musk latest, more news

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif city. In other news, billionaire Elon Musk has obtained $46.5 billion in funding for the purchase of Twitter Inc. and is exploring a tender offer for its shares. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Mariupol had been successfully liberated. Read this and more in out Top 10 world news

Afghanistan: Islamic State claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast

Islamic State released a statement on its Telegram channel and claimed responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast

Twitter takeover: Elon Musk secures $46.5bn to buy Twitter in hostile bid



Elon Musk has secured commitments for $46.5bn that would allow him to bypass Twitter’s board and go directly to the social media company’s shareholders with his takeover bid.

COVID-19 in India: Amid fourth wave fears, new variants of the Omicron 'possibly emerging' in New Delhi



Fourth COVID-19 wave? The health expert suggested that there are eight variants of Omicron and one of them is dominating and causing the surge in cases in New Delhi.

'Mariupol successfully liberated', says Putin, as Russia captures port city



Taking full control of Mariupol on the Azov Sea would be a major strategic victory for Russia, helping it to connect annexed Crimea to the territories of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

11-year-old boy survives landslide by staying inside fridge for 20 hours in Philippines



Furthermore, nearly 200 local people have been injured and 172 people have been killed in the Baybay area alone as a result of the storm

US police nearly killed 600 people since 2017 during traffic stops: Reports



According to the data, there were 97 fatal traffic stops in the year 2017, 114 in 2018, 117 in 2019, 119 in 2020, 117 in 2021 and 25 till April 2022

Watch: Did Donald Trump really walk out of explosive interview with Piers Morgan? Here's the truth



Trump told Morgan: "I think I'm a very honest man … much more honest than you, actually"

'Fakes and far-right content': Russia fines Google for Ukraine videos



A Russian court has fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 11 million roubles ($137,763) for failing to delete what it terms "fake" information about the conflict in Ukraine and YouTube videos produced by Ukrainian far-right groups, TASS reported.

Arizona wildfires seize on chaotic winds and parched forests



Wind-driven springtime wildfires are tearing through parched evergreens and brush across Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado, burning scores of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee during a fire season that is growing longer and more destructive as climate change dries out the West

Johnny Depp claims ex wife Amber Heard would threaten 'suicide' everytime they had an argument



Johnny Depp added that everytime during a fight when he would attempt to leave, Amber Heard would stop him and tell him she would “die” without him.



