Watch: Did Donald Trump really walk out of explosive interview with Piers Morgan? Here's the truth

Former United States President Donald Trump appears to have walked out of an interview with a popular British television host Piers Morgan and labelled him "very dishonest".

A small clip, the preview or teaser of the main interview, is circulating on social media. In the video, Trump can be seen getting out of his seat and ordering production to "turn the camera off."

Media reports have stated that Trump was frustrated when Morgan asked him several questions related to his presidency, Covid, etc. According to the viral clip, he even called him a "fool".

Trump said, "I think I'm a very honest man … much more honest than you, actually." To which Morgan replied, "Really?" After that, Trump responded, "Yeah."

Morgan also said that the US Presidential vote in 2020 "was a free and fair election. You lost."

Trump said: "Only a fool would think that."



Morgan said: "You think I'm a fool?" Trump replied, "I do now, yeah."

Multiple times, Trump alleged elections fraud. However, he failed to provide evidence to support his claims. Talking about the same claims, Morgan said, "With respect, you haven't produced the hard evidence." Trump responded: "I don't think you’re real."

Watch the video here:

This is the most dramatic interview trailer I've seen in my life but I suppose the intensity is justified by Trump denying the existence of Piers Morgan to his face pic.twitter.com/DPs4JiMalP — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) April 20, 2022 ×

Morgan also said that first Trump tried to end the interview by saying "That’s it!" However, he remained there to discuss other topics.

Refuting the claims of the walkout, Trump released audio of fag end of the interview. As claimed by media outlets, the two can be heard thanking each other. Trump and Morgan can also be heard laughing.



As per the audio clip, Morgan said: "That was a great interview." Trump replied, "Yeah."

"Thank you very much. I really appreciate it," Morgan said.

In the end, Trump said, "Turn the camera off."