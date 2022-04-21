From spinning 'Charkha' at Gandhi's Ashram to bulldozer plant visit: UK PM Boris Johnson's India trip in pics

'Opportunities to deepen this partnership'

The India trip has been twice postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in each country. This visit was also in doubt as the vote was announced, with opposition leaders insisting Johnson stand down.

But UK sources said it was seen as too important to put off again. Downing Street said it would seal two-way investment deals worth more than $1.3 billion creating almost 11,000 jobs in Britain.

"What we're focusing on today is the incredible opportunities to deepen this partnership," Johnson told reporters while visiting a factory in Gujarat.

(Photograph:AFP)