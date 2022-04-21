Queen Elizabeth II turns 96! How Queen's birthday is marked and why does she have two birthdays?

Why does Queen have two birthdays?

As per the Royal tradition since the 18th century, the monarch also has a second birthday - the official one. It is typically celebrated in June. The one in June is celebrated with a grand parade by Buckingham Palace.

The tradition was started by King George II in 1748 as he wanted to hold a public celebration in summer as his birthday used to fall in the wintry month of November. Reports have mentioned that he decided to throw a public event in the summer in the hopes of having better weather.

The country's Army's website stated, "1st Battalion Irish Guards will Troop their Colour in the presence of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday 2nd June 2022."

"Taking part will be up to 1450 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, along with up to 400 musicians from the Massed Bands. 200 soldiers from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards will line The Mall," the statement added.

(Photograph:AFP)