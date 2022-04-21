'Mariupol successfully liberated', says Putin, as Russia captures port city

On Thursday, April 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Mariupol, Ukraine, had been "successfully liberated."

On the other hand, Putin has instructed his soldiers not to attack the Azovstal steel mill, the last surviving Ukrainian stronghold in the city, but to block it so no one can escape.

President Vladimir Putin praised Russia's "liberation" of Mariupol after his defence minister stated that Moscow now controls the city, with the exception of the Azovstal steel factory, where Ukrainian troops remain. Putin said, "Block off this industrial region so that not even a fly can leave."

Russia's defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, said on Tuesday that his country's forces were "methodically carrying out" preparations to "liberate" two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine. On Thursday, he added that the steel plant had been "securely blocked."

Taking full control of Mariupol on the Azov Sea would be a big strategic win for Russia, allowing it to link occupied Crimea to pro-Russian separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine.

Thousands of people are thought to have died in the city, which was besieged by Russian troops for over a month and had little food, water, or electricity.