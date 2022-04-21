COVID-19 in India: Amid fourth wave fears, new variants of the Omicron 'possibly emerging' in New Delhi

Amid fears of the fourth coronavirus (COVID-19) wave in India, especially in the nation's capital, health experts on Thursday (April 21) said that possibilities of new variants of the Omicron are emerging and they are being sequenced.

Delhi on Wednesday (April 20) reported 1,009 fresh cases, the highest since February 10, while the positivity rate is 5.70 per cent.

In the latest development, the health expert suggested that there are eight variants of Omicron. He added that among those eight, one is dominating and causing the surge in cases.

The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa in November last year, led to a massive surge in Covid cases globally.

While speaking to India-based news agency ANI, Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) said that there is a possibility of new variants of Omicron in Delhi while adding that the samples at the ILBS lab have been sequenced.

"There is a possibility that new variants are emerging of the Omicron and they are being sequenced," said Dr Sarin, adding, "I think by today at our institute ILBS many samples have been sequenced and I think there are eight variants of which one is now dominating, we will come to know slowly."

Dr Sarin also warned people and urged them to be careful. He said, "I would suggest people should be very careful. There is a fear that children may get infected because they are not adequately vaccinated. People must wear masks."

Here's is Covid data released on April 21:

#COVID19 Updates



Over 2.53 Cr. 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years



India's Active caseload currently stands at 13,433



2,380 new cases reported in the last 24 hours



2.53 Cr. 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

India's Active caseload currently stands at 13,433

2,380 new cases reported in the last 24 hours

Another expert said 4th wave is unlikely

Meanwhile, in another report, Manindra Agrawal, who is a professor at IIT Kanpur, weighed in on the reports of the fourth Covid wave in India is concerned. He recently told the media outlet India Today that the fourth wave of Covid is unlikely.

