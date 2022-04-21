Amid 4th Covid wave fears, India reports 2,380 new cases, active cases increase to 13,433

Amid fears and speculations over the fourth coronavirus (COVID-19) wave in India, the country reported 2,380 new cases on Thursday (April 21), up 15 per cent from yesterday. On Wednesday, India had reported 2,067 new Covid cases. In the span of 24 hours, there is an increase of 1,093 cases.

As per the data released by the country's Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the total tally of Covid cases in India is 4,30,49,974. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country are 13,433.

The data, which was updated at 8am (local time) revealed that the death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 new fatalities. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

The ministry said that the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

IN PICS | Covid fourth wave in India? Here's what we know so far

Amid a rise in cases, the central government on Tuesday (April 19) wrote a letter to some states, advising them to take pre-emptive actions in case required.

Rajesh Bhushan, who is the country's Union health secretary, suggested the five states to follow the strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to covid-19 appropriate behaviour".

The five states mentioned in the letter include Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Delhi. The health ministry has advised all states to continue monitoring the spread of infection.

As far as the probable fourth Covid wave in India is concerned, Manindra Agrawal, who is a professor at IIT Kanpur, recently told the media outlet India Today that the fourth wave of Covid is unlikely.

#COVID19 Updates



Over 2.53 Cr. 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years



India's Active caseload currently stands at 13,433



2,380 new cases reported in the last 24 hours



Details: https://t.co/smQz3IzSaK #IndiaFightsCorona #LargestVaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/HbkjN4ZbzP — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 21, 2022 ×

WATCH | Authorities ease COVID rules in Shanghai amid worsening situation in China's financial hub