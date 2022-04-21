Afghanistan: Islamic State claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif city located in Balkh province. The group has released a statement on its Telegram channel. As per an Afghan health official quoted by Reuters, the blast caused at least 11 deaths.

A Shi'ite mosque was targetted in the blast.

"The soldiers of the caliphate managed to get a booby-trapped bag" inside the mosque, detonating it from afar after it was packed with worshippers, the group said in a statement.

"Blood and fear are everywhere," Ahmad Zia Zindani, spokesman for the Balkh provincial public health department, told AFP, adding "people were screaming" while seeking news of their relatives at the hospital.

"Relatives of victims were arriving at city hospitals looking for their near and dear ones. Many residents were also coming to donate blood," Zindani said.

Afghanistan was rocked by three blasts on Thursday including the one in Mazar-e-Sharif.

In Kunduz, at least four people were killed and 18 wounded by a blast police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi told AFP was caused by a bicycle bomb targeting a vehicle carrying mechanics working for the Taliban.

Shiite Hazara community, which makes up between 10 to 20 per cent of the Afghan population, has often been targetted by the Islamic State group which considers them to be heretics.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge.

Since seizing power, the Taliban have regularly raided suspected IS hideouts in the eastern Nangarhar province.

(With inputs from agencies)