Afghanistan: Over 30 killed as multiple blasts hit Kabul, Balkh and Kunduz

Over 30 people killed and more than 50 injured after three separate blasts occurred on Thursday in Afghanistan, one in Kabul, one in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province, and a third in Kunduz city in Kunduz province.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the initial blast occurred in Kabul's PD5 district, and two youngsters were mildly injured.

The second blast occurred in the mosque of Seh Dokan in Mazar-e-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh.At least 10 worshippers were killed and another 40 injured in a powerful explosion.

In the third blast, eleven persons were killed or injured in Kunduz, Afghanistan's northernmost city.

The province health authority's Najeebullah Sahel said hospitals have received casualties from a bomb and that the number could rise, but he did not specify the location or source of the incident.

The attack on Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif is the second attack targeting Shias in the last 48 hours.

“A blast happened in 2th district inside a Shi’ite mosque, more than 20 killed and injured,” Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander n Mazar-e-Sharif said.



Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital of Afghanistan's Balkh province.

Dr Ghawsuddin Anwari, head of the main hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif, said the dead and wounded were brought in ambulances and private cars.

The explosion at the Sai Doken mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif occurred as scores of worshippers knelt in prayer as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramzan, the report added.

Meanwhile, Obaidullah Abidi, a spokeswoman for the provincial security agency in Kunduz, confirmed that a bomb occurred in the Sardawar region of the province's capital city. The number of people killed or injured in the Kunduz blast has yet to be determined.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The bomb occurred two days after bombings ripped through a high school in western Kabul's largely Shia Hazara district, killing at least six people and injuring 11.

Sunni extremist groups, such as Islamic State, routinely target Afghanistan's Shia community, a religious minority.

Since assuming power in August, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers claim to have secured the country, but international authorities and analysts warn there is still a possibility of militancy rising, and the Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks.



