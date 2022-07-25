Top 10 world news: Indian President Droupadi Murmu's address to nation, Russia-Ukraine war updates, and more

Droupadi Murmu took oath as India's 15th President. The agreement between Russia and Ukraine to allow the transport of food grains in the middle of the crisis was welcomed by nations all around the world. The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that US cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases

My election proves that in India, the poor can dream and achieve too: President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu, the 15th president of India, addressed the nation after taking the oath of office and noted that she was the first president to be born in independent India and that it was an honour for her to lead the nation as it celebrated 75 years of independence.

Ukraine looks to ship food grains this week despite attack on Odessa port

The agreement between Russia and Ukraine to allow the transport of food grains in the middle of the crisis was welcomed by nations all around the world.

US probes China's Huawei over equipment near missile silos

The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that US cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China, two people familiar with the matter said.

With Ukraine conflict in mind, Taiwan stages Chinese invasion war games

Taiwan on Monday (July 25) kicked off it largest military exercises. The exercise saw trench warfare and shoulder-launched Stinger missiles deployed against simulated Chinese attacks.

Indonesia foot and mouth outbreak prompts New Zealand, Australia restrictions

As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia could cost thousands of New Zealand jobs, as her nation and neighbouring Australia stepped up border biosecurity restrictions.

Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

Thousands of Indigenous persons are expected to converge Monday on the small Alberta prairie community of Maskwacis to hear a long-awaited apology from Pope Francis for generations of abuse and cultural suppression at Catholic residential schools across Canada.

At least 17 suspected Haitian migrants die off Bahamas coast after boat capsizes

At least 17 suspected migrants from Haiti are confirmed after a boat capsized off the coast of The Bahamas, the authorities of both countries revealed.

Bus plunges into Kenyan river valley, 34 people dead - Reports

Thirty-four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday.

Australia registers record number of COVID-19 cases as Omicron surges

There has been a steady surge of COVID-19 cases all around the world and the trend seems to be continuing in Australia. The country saw 5450 cases on Monday – a record since the pandemic started – and the official data stated that the majority of cases were from the Omicron sub-variants.

Heatwave reveals royal garden nearly 300 years old in UK

In a startling development, extreme temperature due to heatwave dried the grass of south lawn at Chatsworth House leading to the discovery of a garden nearly 300 years old in the UK.