Heatwave reveals royal garden nearly 300 years old in UK

London Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 03:53 PM(IST)

South Lawn at Chatsworth House shows remains of the Great Parterre Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

The garden consisting of plant beds and hedges neatly separated by pathways was reportedly built by the Duke of Devonshire in 1699.

In a startling development, extreme temperature due to heatwave dried the grass of south lawn at Chatsworth House leading to the discovery of a garden nearly 300 years old in the UK.

The garden consisting of plant beds and hedges neatly separated by pathways was reportedly built by the Duke of Devonshire in 1699. Drone footage revealed the remains of the 17th-century lawn as it gave a glimpse of the glittering past.

The discovery went viral on the net as people marvelled at the gardens.

It was found in Peak District National Park which is part of the garden on Chatsworth Estate in Derbyshire. The estate is reportedly owned by the Devonshire family. It is known as Great Parterre. The garden reportedly measures  473 to 227 feet with intricate flower beds.

Reports claimed it was hidden under the grass for centuries until it was discovered as temperatures peaked in the UK.

(With inputs from Agencies)

