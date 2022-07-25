Heatwave reveals royal garden nearly 300 years old in UK

In a startling development, extreme temperature due to heatwave dried the grass of south lawn at Chatsworth House leading to the discovery of a garden nearly 300 years old in the UK.

The garden consisting of plant beds and hedges neatly separated by pathways was reportedly built by the Duke of Devonshire in 1699. Drone footage revealed the remains of the 17th-century lawn as it gave a glimpse of the glittering past.

The discovery went viral on the net as people marvelled at the gardens.

Amazing drone footage shows the revealed part of the formal garden at @ChatsworthHouse These formal parts lasted to about 1730. I wonder if #WilliamKent was involved in its early denormalisation?https://t.co/UDvuW6yRte pic.twitter.com/XmOMUKXHCN — Ricky Craig Pound (@whitegoldsword) July 25, 2022 ×

The land remembers just as @HooklandGuide teaches us.



At Chatsworth House the heatwave reveals the outlines of the swirling paths of a formal garden from 1699 that was grassed over just 30 years later.



Read more https://t.co/Ns1sNI3j4T pic.twitter.com/0xAECPGMZg — Nic Wilkinson (@NicWilko) July 21, 2022 ×

It was found in Peak District National Park which is part of the garden on Chatsworth Estate in Derbyshire. The estate is reportedly owned by the Devonshire family. It is known as Great Parterre. The garden reportedly measures 473 to 227 feet with intricate flower beds.

Reports claimed it was hidden under the grass for centuries until it was discovered as temperatures peaked in the UK.

