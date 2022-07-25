At least 17 suspected Haitian migrants die off Bahamas coast after boat capsizes

At least 17 suspected migrants from Haiti are confirmed after a boat capsized off the coast of The Bahamas, the authorities of both countries revealed.

A statement tweeted by Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis read: "Rescue teams recovered 17 bodies from the water -- 15 women, one man and one infant."

Davis further said that the authorities believe they were on a speedboat heading for Miami. It is believed that the vessel capsized in rough seas, the Bahamian PM added.

News agencies have reported that the Bahamas — a group of islands near the coast of the US state of Florida is said to be used used by human smugglers.

It is used as a jumping-off point for the potentially treacherous sea journey for Haitians seeking to reach the United States.

Bahamian Prime Minister's statement also added that another 25 people were rescued and placed in the care of health officials. Search and rescue missions are underway as at least one person is still missing.

On the other hand, a report by Reuters mentioned that Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said up to 60 people may have been on board and more people were presumed missing.

Two people were taken into custody over the suspected human smuggling operation, the Bahamian authorities stated. Both were from the Bahamas.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted: "This new tragedy saddens the entire nation. I call once again for national reconciliation to solve the problems that make our brothers, sisters and children flee from our land."

The initial probe suggested that a speed boat left New Providence, the most populous island in the Bahamian archipelago, around 1:00am (local time) on Sunday. It is believed that the boat capsized in the rough water, 11 kilometres off the coast of the island.

About 60 people were onboard the boat which was believed to be destined for Miami, Florida.

