Top 10 world news: India warns media about false info, first Turkish astronaut flies to ISS, and more

The Indian government on Saturday (January 20) warned media outlets and social media platforms against spreading false information about Ram Mandir consecration ceremony or doing anything that will disturb communal harmony. The government issued a formal advisory for the same. In other news, first Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravci, and three other European astronauts began their journey to the International Space Station.

Amid preparations for the grand event, fake messages related to VIP invitations, and donation drives have been doing the rounds on social media.

The Revolutionary Guards released a statement saying that four of its members were left dead in the strike on the Syrian capital further condemning Israel for the attack.

Gezeravci, 44, is a Turkish Air Force veteran and holds the rank of a colonel. Turkey was poised to enter the exclusive but expanding club of ISS-guest countries by sending Gezeravci on his nation's debut human spaceflight as an Ax-3 mission specialist.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump repeatedly referred to Haley as "Nimbra." Earlier this month, Trump also said Haley was ineligible for the presidency because her parents were not American citizens when she was born in 1972.

Germany eases gaining citizenship and dual nationality: The legislation is part of a broader series of social reforms promised by Scholz's three-party coalition since taking office in late 2021.

North Korea puts teens on 12 years of hard labour: The video depicted a public trial where two students were seen in grey scrubs. They were handcuffed. Meanwhile, the trial was been observed by nearly 1,000 students in an amphitheater.

Boris Johnson described Donald Trump as a leader "whose willingness to use force and sheer unpredictability" will act as a major deterrent to the enemies of the west.

Putin takes dip in icy waters: Epiphany is celebrated on January 19 and it marks the Baptism of the Lord. It is Christian holiday that is observed by Orthodox believers across the world.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Security arrangements have been increased in the temple town ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's temple at his birthplace.