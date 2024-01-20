Iran says Israeli strike on Damascus kills Guards' Syria spy chief along with 4 others

Two high-ranking Iranian military advisers along with three others were killed in a strike launched by Israel on the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday (Jan 20), according to Iranian media reports.

The attack claimed the life of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' intelligence chief for Syria, his deputy as well as two other Guards members on Saturday, reported Iranian media.

"The Revolutionary Guards' Syria intel chief, his deputy and two other Guards members were martyred in the attack on Syria by Israel," Iran's Mehr news agency said, quoting an informed but unnamed source.

The Revolutionary Guards released a statement saying that four of its members were left dead in the strike on the Syrian capital further condemning Israel for the attack.

As per the official Syrian news agency SANA, a residential building was targeted in the strike which was situated in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that the Israeli strike hit a four-storey building where "Iran-aligned leaders" were holding a meeting.

"An Israeli missile strike targeted a four-storey building, killing five people... and destroying the whole building where Iran-aligned leaders were meeting," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based organisation that relies on a network of sources on the ground.