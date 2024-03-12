Top 10 world news: India starts withdrawing troops from Maldives; Haiti PM quits; and more

During ongoing times of elections and conflicts, US intelligence said that Iran neither orchestrated nor had foreknowledge of the October 7 attacks on Israel. In the UK, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make an election comeback. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel was told by Oscar producers to not read Donald Trump's review of the showpiece Academy event, but he did.

Iranian leaders "did not orchestrate nor had foreknowledge of the Hamas attack against Israel", a US intelligence assessment report released on Monday (March 11) claimed while referring to the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel in which around 1200 people were killed. But it added that Tehran has since encouraged its proxy militias in the region to mount attacks against Israeli and US interests.



An aid ship, which was docked in Cyprus for close to a month, finally set sail for the war-ravaged Gaza Strip on Tuesday (Mar 12). The ship is carrying 200 tonnes of aid in a pilot project to open a sea route to deliver supplies to those impacted by the ongoing war in Gaza.



India starts withdrawing troops from Maldives as ties with Male remain tense



India has started evacuating military soldiers operating surveillance aircraft in the Maldives after the new president instructed them to do so, local media reported Tuesday (Mar 12).



Russia said one of its Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo planes crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday with 15 people on board due to a fire in one of its engines.



The State Bank of India (SBI) diligently submitted electoral bond data to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (March 12), as mandated by a stern directive from the Supreme Court.



Amid escalating chaos and gang violence in Haiti, the nation's Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Monday night he will resign as soon as a transition council and a temporary leader are chosen.

After hosting the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel sat down for an interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to discuss some of the evening's most memorable moments. One of the highlights was Kimmel's decision to read out Donald Trump's scathing review of the show, posted on Truth Social.

Nayab Singh Saini from the BJP, assumed office as the new chief minister of Haryana after a hastily organised swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening (March 12). This followed the sudden resignation of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the entire cabinet earlier in the day.